Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Guns 'N' Roses and More Heading to Austin for Weekend One of ACL

click to enlarge Jabari Jacobs

If you’re not sure what ACL is yet, you’ve most likely been living under a rock or only recently discovered the existence of popular music.Originally a three-day festival, the event held in Austin’s Zilker Park has evolved into a two-weekend affair that mixes rock, indie electronic, hip-hop, EDM and R&B. Heavy hitters Metallica, Radiohead and Jay-Z have headlined in the past.This year, Childish Gambino (who was slated to play last year but cancelled because of a foot injury), Guns ’N’ Roses, The Cure, Lizzo and weirdo popstress Billie Eilish are all rocking sets.