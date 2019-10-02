Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Guns 'N' Roses and More Heading to Austin for Weekend One of ACL
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 6:36 AM
If you’re not sure what ACL is yet, you’ve most likely been living under a rock or only recently discovered the existence of popular music.
Originally a three-day festival, the event held in Austin’s Zilker Park has evolved into a two-weekend affair that mixes rock, indie electronic, hip-hop, EDM and R&B. Heavy hitters Metallica, Radiohead and Jay-Z have headlined in the past.
This year, Childish Gambino (who was slated to play last year but cancelled because of a foot injury), Guns ’N’ Roses, The Cure, Lizzo and weirdo popstress Billie Eilish are all rocking sets.
$255-$3600, Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m., 2100 Barton Springs Road, Austin, (888) 512-SHOW, aclfestival.com.
