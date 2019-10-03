Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Hellogoodbye To Play Solo Set at Paper Tiger in December

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-10-03_at_1.00.51_pm.png
Indie-pop outfit Hellogoodbye is headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Wednesday, December 4.

Or is it?

While listed as a Hellogoodbye date, the performance is actually a solo set by the band's frontman and songwriter Forrest Kline. Meaning this may be a chance to hear its hit “Here (In Your Arms)” in a whole new way.

Remember that infectious tune? The shit was damn near escapable in the mid-2000s, especially in places like retail stores and coffee shops. Not like it wasn't a decent song, it was just overplayed in the same way that Ghostland Observatory's "Sad Sad City" was when first released.

But maybe it's been enough time to let the song — and Hellogoodbye's frontman — back into our hearts.



Tickets ($15-$18) are on sale now.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ghostface Killah and Killah Priest to Play Official Wu-Tang After-Party at Paper Tiger Read More

  2. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Guns 'N' Roses and More Heading to Austin for Weekend One of ACL Read More

  3. Wu-Tang Clan Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend for 25th Anniversary Tour Read More

  4. Grindcore Weirdos The Locust Bring Their Wild Live Show to San Antonio Read More

  5. TobyMac To Bring His Jesus-Lovin' Pop Tunes to San Antonio Next Year Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation