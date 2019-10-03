Thursday, October 3, 2019
Hellogoodbye To Play Solo Set at Paper Tiger in December
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 1:45 PM
Indie-pop outfit Hellogoodbye is headed to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Wednesday, December 4.
Or is it?
While listed as a Hellogoodbye date, the performance is actually a solo set by the band's frontman and songwriter Forrest Kline. Meaning this may be a chance to hear its hit “Here (In Your Arms)” in a whole new way.
Remember that infectious tune? The shit was damn near escapable in the mid-2000s, especially in places like retail stores and coffee shops. Not like it wasn't a decent song, it was just overplayed in the same way that Ghostland Observatory's "Sad Sad City" was when first released.
But maybe it's been enough time to let the song — and Hellogoodbye's frontman — back into our hearts.
Tickets ($15-$18) are on sale now.
