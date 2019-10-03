Wu-Tang Clan Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend for 25th Anniversary Tour

click to enlarge Shutterstock

“Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to fuck with.”Beyond being anthemic, the sentiment behind that lyric holds true. Few groups from the early-’90s gangsta-rap era have managed to sustain the success Wu-Tang has, both individually and as a collective.From scoring films to building full-on movie careers, this hip-hop juggernaut has managed to remain relevant in pop culture for over a quarter century.