Thursday, October 3, 2019
Wu-Tang Clan Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend for 25th Anniversary Tour
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 7:07 AM
click to enlarge
“Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to fuck with.”
Beyond being anthemic, the sentiment behind that lyric holds true. Few groups from the early-’90s gangsta-rap era have managed to sustain the success Wu-Tang has, both individually and as a collective.
From scoring films to building full-on movie careers, this hip-hop juggernaut has managed to remain relevant in pop culture for over a quarter century.
$79.50-$149.50, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Wu-Tang Clan, 90s, Image