Thursday, October 3, 2019

Wu-Tang Clan Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend for 25th Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 7:07 AM

“Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to fuck with.”

Beyond being anthemic, the sentiment behind that lyric holds true. Few groups from the early-’90s gangsta-rap era have managed to sustain the success Wu-Tang has, both individually and as a collective.

From scoring films to building full-on movie careers, this hip-hop juggernaut has managed to remain relevant in pop culture for over a quarter century.

$79.50-$149.50, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
