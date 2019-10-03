Email
Thursday, October 3, 2019

Ying Yang Twins, Da Brat + More Slated to Play Aztec Theatre This December

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click image FACEBOOK / YING YANG TWINS
  • Facebook / Ying Yang Twins
Lovers of throwback hip-hop and R&B, this is not a drill.

The Ying Yang Twins, along with a spate of other stellar '80s-through-2000s R&B and hip-hop artists, will tear the roof off the Aztec Theatre on Friday, December 13.

Joining the “Get Low” rappers are Doug E. Fresh, Al B Sure, Shai, The Luniz and “Funkdafied” rapper Da Brat.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m.



