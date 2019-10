Ying Yang Twins, Da Brat + More Slated to Play Aztec Theatre This December

click image Facebook / Ying Yang Twins

Lovers of throwback hip-hop and R&B, this is not a drill.The Ying Yang Twins, along with a spate of other stellar '80s-through-2000s R&B and hip-hop artists, will tear the roof off the Aztec Theatre on Friday, December 13.Joining the “Get Low” rappers are Doug E. Fresh, Al B Sure, Shai, The Luniz and “Funkdafied” rapper Da Brat. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m.