El Dusty, Piñata Protest and More to Play 7th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival This Month

Matt Buikema

Dia De Los Muertos Festival has unveiled the music lineup for its 7th annual celebration and the first held at Hemisfair.The festival will feature more than 25 acts, including nu-cumbia pioneer El Dusty, Tejano punk outfit Piñata Protest and songstress Azul Barrientos. It will take place Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27.“When we made the move from La Villita to Hemisfair, it was in anticipation that this year’s Día de los Muertos now at Hemisfair would be bigger and better than ever and our entertainment lineup really speaks to that,” event artistic director Jim Mendiola said in a recent press release.“This amazing and eclectic lineup of bands and musicians happens nowhere else but San Antonio," he added. "Mexican traditional mixes with Westside oldies mixes with alternative Latino creating a unique experience.”La Santa Cecilia • Las Tesoros de San Antonio • El Dusty • Piñata Protest • Bidi Bidi Banda • Money Chicha • Azul Barrientos • Eddie & the Valiants •Buttercup • Los Nahuatlatos • FEA • Cesar K-OSO • Canción Cannibal Cabaret • Blackbird Sing • Ghost Tracks • Fantástico • Rat King Cole • Pavel Demon & the Revenant • Juan & Armando Tejeda • Guadalupe Dance Company • Mariachi Flor de Jalisco • Tallercito de Son • Mariachi Nuevo Estilo • Mariachi Nuevo Jalisco • SoundCream Airstream DJs.