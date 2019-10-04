Friday, October 4, 2019
Folk Pianist George Winston Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the Tobin Center
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 4:47 PM
If you haven’t jammed pianist George Winston’s album December
, you’re missing out on a really magical piece of music.
Luckily, Winston is headed to the Tobin Center on Sunday, February 16, to bring his distinctive approach rural folk piano to San Antonio music fans.
Though the December
isn’t completely dark — there are actually some quite cheery moments on the album — there's an eeriness that weaves through the 12 tracks that seem to really capture the bleakness of winter. Hence, December.
Tickets ($39.50-$85) are on sale now
.
