Friday, October 4, 2019

Folk Pianist George Winston Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GEORGE WINSTON
  • Facebook / George Winston
If you haven’t jammed pianist George Winston’s album December, you’re missing out on a really magical piece of music.

Luckily, Winston is headed to the Tobin Center on Sunday, February 16, to bring his distinctive approach rural folk piano to San Antonio music fans.

Though the December isn’t completely dark — there are actually some quite cheery moments on the album — there's an eeriness that weaves through the 12 tracks that seem to really capture the bleakness of winter. Hence, December.

Tickets ($39.50-$85) are on sale now.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
