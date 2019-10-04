Folk Pianist George Winston Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Facebook / George Winston

If you haven’t jammed pianist George Winston’s album, you’re missing out on a really magical piece of music.Luckily, Winston is headed to the Tobin Center on Sunday, February 16, to bring his distinctive approach rural folk piano to San Antonio music fans.Though theisn’t completely dark — there are actually some quite cheery moments on the album — there's an eeriness that weaves through the 12 tracks that seem to really capture the bleakness of winter. Hence,