Friday, October 4, 2019

Kali Uchis Heading to San Antonio for Show at the Aztec Between ACL Performances

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge FELIPE Q. NOGUIERA
  • Felipe Q. Noguiera
Given how saturated the music industry seems lately, gaining any kind of recognition in it is no easy feat. That’s why watching Kali Uchis’ come up over the past couple of years has been exciting to watch.

On top of dealing with the industry’s boys club, Uchis has managed to snag guest features with artists ranging from Snoop Dogg to Gorillaz while landing on music festival lineups like San Antonio’s Mala Luna.

More recently, your girl was added the bill of this year’s Austin City Limits Festival. However, you don’t have to drive all the way to Austin to see the “Time Singer.” Uchis also booked a show at San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre.

$35, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
