Metal Outfit Machine Head Gears Up for San Antonio Date on Its 25th Anniversary Tour

Machine Head
Nineties metal giant Machine Head will hit San Antonio early next year as part of a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut record Burn My Eyes
But the band will doing it without drummer Dave McClain, a member of San Antonio's seminal '80s metal outfit SA Slayer. McClain left Machine Head last year, citing a lack of satisfaction in the band's current direction
The tour hits the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, January 21.
According to a recent press release, the show will last three hours and feature two parts. The first will consist of a bombardment of Machine Head classics including “Imperium,” “Halo,” “Ten Ton Hammer,” and “The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears," while the band will play Burn My Eye
s in its entirety during the second half.
“North American Head Cases, you have been patiently waiting for what seems like for-goddamned-ever,” longtime guitarist and frontman Robb Flynn said in the release. “Thank you for your patience, but we are now ready to crush your fucking skulls!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m., VIP: WWW.MACHINEHEAD.VIP. Live Nation Pre-sale is Thursday, October 10 from 10am-10pm. Password: ROCKSTAR
