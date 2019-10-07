Monday, October 7, 2019
Willie Nelson and Family Return to San Antonio Next Month
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 12:20 PM
click to enlarge
What more can be said about Willie Nelson that we don’t already know?
The guy's a legend not just for his iconic outlaw country sound but for being one of the nation's most outspoken cannabis supporters for decades. And he also just seems like a nice dude, ya know?
The “Highwayman” singer and Family will be returning to the Alamo City on November 25 and 26 for back-to-back shows at the Majestic Theatre.
Releasing 200 albums across six decades and winning almost any award a musician can win, Nelson is the kind of living legend that you have to see at least once — if not every time he swings through.
Tickets ($49.50 – $99.50) go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: willie nelson and family, willie nelson, highwayman, outlaw country, live music, live music in san antonio, majestic theatre, country music, live country music, Image