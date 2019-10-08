Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Get Ready to Swoon: Crooner Tony Bennett Stopping By the Majestic Theatre This Week
Posted
By Jay Nanda
on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 1:51 PM
click to enlarge
Still crooning and touring at 93 years young, Tony Bennett is supporting Love Is Here to Stay
, an album he did with Diana Krall. He’s performed for 11 presidents, marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and is the oldest artist to have a No. 1 album by virtue of his 2014 collaborative release with Lady Gaga.
Translation? Bennett = stud.
$59.50-$149.50, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Majestic Theatre, Tony Bennett, live music, Diana Krall, album, crooner, Image