Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Get Ready to Swoon: Crooner Tony Bennett Stopping By the Majestic Theatre This Week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TONY BENNETT
  • Courtesy of Tony Bennett
Still crooning and touring at 93 years young, Tony Bennett is supporting Love Is Here to Stay, an album he did with Diana Krall. He’s performed for 11 presidents, marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and is the oldest artist to have a No. 1 album by virtue of his 2014 collaborative release with Lady Gaga.

Translation? Bennett = stud.

$59.50-$149.50, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
