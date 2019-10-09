Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Amigo the Devil Taking Over Paper Tiger with Support from King Dude, Twin Temple

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AMIGO THE DEVIL
  • Courtesy of Amigo the Devil
Amigo the Devil has been creating a buzz in the darker corners of the folk music genre. The solo performer layers lyrics that seem more suitable for a doom metal band over the rustic textures of acoustic guitars and banjos. The results possess a haunting charm.

His music also seems like a good mesh for that of tour mate King Dude.

If you’re unfamiliar with King Dude’s mix of acoustic folk and Southern Gothic drama, you’re missing out — especially if you’re likely to appreciate the haunted, vintage vibe he conjures on stage. Rounding out the bill is Twin Temple, who describe themselves as Satanic doo-wop.

$17, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Hit Me Baby One More Time: Why So Many People in San Antonio Are Willing to Defend Chris Brown Read More

  2. PSA: Known Abuser Chris Brown Playing the AT&T Center with Support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign Read More

  3. Get Ready to Swoon: Crooner Tony Bennett Stopping By the Majestic Theatre This Week Read More

  4. Willie Nelson and Family Return to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  5. Wu-Tang Brought the Ruckus to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Saturday Night Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation