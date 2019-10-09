Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Amigo the Devil Taking Over Paper Tiger with Support from King Dude, Twin Temple
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 9:10 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Amigo the Devil
Amigo the Devil has been creating a buzz in the darker corners of the folk music genre. The solo performer layers lyrics that seem more suitable for a doom metal band over the rustic textures of acoustic guitars and banjos. The results possess a haunting charm.
His music also seems like a good mesh for that of tour mate King Dude.
If you’re unfamiliar with King Dude’s mix of acoustic folk and Southern Gothic drama, you’re missing out — especially if you’re likely to appreciate the haunted, vintage vibe he conjures on stage. Rounding out the bill is Twin Temple, who describe themselves as Satanic doo-wop.
$17, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Amigo the Devil, King Dude, Twin Temple, Image