Amigo the Devil Taking Over Paper Tiger with Support from King Dude, Twin Temple

click to enlarge Courtesy of Amigo the Devil

Amigo the Devil has been creating a buzz in the darker corners of the folk music genre. The solo performer layers lyrics that seem more suitable for a doom metal band over the rustic textures of acoustic guitars and banjos. The results possess a haunting charm.His music also seems like a good mesh for that of tour mate King Dude.If you’re unfamiliar with King Dude’s mix of acoustic folk and Southern Gothic drama, you’re missing out — especially if you’re likely to appreciate the haunted, vintage vibe he conjures on stage. Rounding out the bill is Twin Temple, who describe themselves as Satanic doo-wop.