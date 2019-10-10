Thursday, October 10, 2019
Billy Ray Cyrus Heading to Fredericksburg's Backyard Amphitheater This Weekend
By Mike McMahan
on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 6:55 AM
Facebook / Billy Ray Cyrus
The mullet jokes about good ol’ Billy Ray are too easy these days, as are the jokes about daughter Miley or his weed biz. Hell, the snark about “Achy Breaky Heart” is even low-hanging fruit.
I guess if we need something to new to bag on, the dude released a “patriotic” album in 2010 called I’m American
Yeah. You do you, guy.
$10-$95, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Backyard Amphitheater, 2254 US Hwy 87, Fredericksburg, thebackyardamphitheater.com.
@ The Backyard Amphitheater
2254 US-87
Fredericksburg, TX
Fredericksburg,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 7-11:30 p.m.
Price:
$20-$95
