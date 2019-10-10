Email
Thursday, October 10, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus Heading to Fredericksburg's Backyard Amphitheater This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 6:55 AM

The mullet jokes about good ol’ Billy Ray are too easy these days, as are the jokes about daughter Miley or his weed biz. Hell, the snark about “Achy Breaky Heart” is even low-hanging fruit.

I guess if we need something to new to bag on, the dude released a “patriotic” album in 2010 called I’m American.

Yeah. You do you, guy.

$10-$95, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Backyard Amphitheater, 2254 US Hwy 87, Fredericksburg, thebackyardamphitheater.com.
