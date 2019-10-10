Email
Thursday, October 10, 2019

Jaden and Willow Smith —  aka Will Smith's Kids — Are Headed to San Antonio in November

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JADEN SMITH
  • Facebook / Jaden Smith
Willow and Jaden Smith — the latter performing under the name Erys — are coming to San Antonio for a tour dubbed The Willow and Erys tour.

The daughter and son of megastars Jada and Will Smith will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, November 17.

It was easy to be dismissive when the siblings started putting out releases a few years ago. After all, who really wants to hear music from a couple of spoiled-ass celebrities? But their respective catalogs suggest they're coming into their own.

Especially Willow.



On the singer’s 2019 eponymous album, she stacks layers of emotive croons over indie-rock beats punctuated with melodic guitar licks. At times, the music is reminiscent of Björk and even St. Vincent.

While Erys isn't as groundbreaking as his sister, he still manages to hold his own in the realm of trap and mumble rap.

Tickets ($75-$150) will go on sale Friday at 10am.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
