Friday, October 11, 2019

Like Father Like Son: Shandon Sahm, Offspring of Texas Legend Doug Sahm, Releasing EP of His Father's Songs

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SHANDON SAHM
  • Facebook / Shandon Sahm
On the heels of his ACL Festival performance last weekend, Shandon Sahm is gearing up to release a CD of songs written by his father, iconic Texas roots rocker Doug Sahm.

The album's release party will take place at the South Texas Pop Culture Center on Saturday, October 26, as part of an October tour by Sahm. (If you can't wait that long, he also has a gig at Sam's Burger Joint on Saturday, October 19. Tickets available here.)

Although best known as the Meat Puppets' drummer from 1999–2002 and 2009–2018, Sahm also played drums for San Antonio metal outfit Pariah and lent his percussion skills to Butthole Surfers frontman Gibby Haynes.

Sahm relocated to Amsterdam shortly after his second hitch with the Meat Puppets. While overseas, he recorded an EP comprised of five of his father's classics entitled Sahm Covers Sahm.



According to the TexPop's Facebook page for the EP release, Sahm will perform live, tell stories and be available for questions, autographs and photos afterwards. TexPop’s extensive Doug Sahm collection will also be on exhibit.

$10, 7-10 p.m., South Texas Museum of Popular Culture, 1017 E. Mulberry Ave, (210) 858-8935, texpopsa.org.

