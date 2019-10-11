Email
Friday, October 11, 2019

Mexico City's Natalia Lafourcade Bringing Pop-Rock Sounds to the Aztec

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 8:48 AM

click to enlarge NATALIA LAFOURCADE
  • Natalia Lafourcade
Since making her 2003 debut, Natalia Lafourcade has emerged as one of Latin America’s most successful pop-rock musicians. The prolific Mexico City-based singer-songwriter is capable of spinning angelic melodies and telling heartfelt stories with her powerful soprano voice.

Many in the U.S. got their introduction to Lafourcade via the track “Remember Me,” her duet with R&B singer Miguel featured during the credits of Pixar’s 2017 film Coco.

$45-$100, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Natalia Lafourcade
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
Price: $45-$100
