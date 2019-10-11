Mexico City's Natalia Lafourcade Bringing Pop-Rock Sounds to the Aztec

click to enlarge Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sun., Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Price: $45-$100

Since making her 2003 debut, Natalia Lafourcade has emerged as one of Latin America’s most successful pop-rock musicians. The prolific Mexico City-based singer-songwriter is capable of spinning angelic melodies and telling heartfelt stories with her powerful soprano voice.Many in the U.S. got their introduction to Lafourcade via the track “Remember Me,” her duet with R&B singer Miguel featured during the credits of Pixar’s 2017 film