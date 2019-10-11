Friday, October 11, 2019
Mexico City's Natalia Lafourcade Bringing Pop-Rock Sounds to the Aztec
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 8:48 AM
click to enlarge
Since making her 2003 debut, Natalia Lafourcade has emerged as one of Latin America’s most successful pop-rock musicians. The prolific Mexico City-based singer-songwriter is capable of spinning angelic melodies and telling heartfelt stories with her powerful soprano voice.
Many in the U.S. got their introduction to Lafourcade via the track “Remember Me,” her duet with R&B singer Miguel featured during the credits of Pixar’s 2017 film Coco
.
$45-$100, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
Price:
$45-$100
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Coco, Mexico City, pop rock, Image