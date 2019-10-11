Friday, October 11, 2019
Relive the 2000s and Catch Motionless in White at the Vibes Event Center
By Rhyma Castillo
on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 6:06 AM
Motionless in White surfed in on the mid-2000s alt-rock resurgence wave and continues to release new material. The band’s latest album Disguise remains rooted in that special place that came after grunge and before the emo explosion. Songs like “Reincarnate” and “Another Life” make it hard to tell whether the members are men or vampires.
Seeing as they’re from Scranton, Pennsylvania — America’s version of Transylvania — you may want to bring some garlic and a wooden stake just in case.
$28, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833.
@ VIBES Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Oct. 15, 6-11 p.m.
Price:
$28-$30
