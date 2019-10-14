Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 14, 2019

Grammy-Winning Latin Rockers Bacilos Are Headed to San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 12:02 PM

FACEBOOK / BACILOS
  • Facebook / Bacilos
Latin pop-rockers Bacilos will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, April 3.

The group, which met while attending the University of Miami in the mid-'90s, produce an approachable sound inspired by artists such as Cuban folk singer Silvio Rodríguez and Argentinian rocker Fito Páez.

In 2003, Bacilos took home the Grammy for best Latin Pop Album for Caraluna.

The band split in 2007 with bandleader, singer and guitarist Jorge Villamizar pursuing a solo career. However, the band reunited 10 years later, and with new music released in 2018, it's back on the road.



Tickets ($42-$43) are on sale now.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Hit Me Baby One More Time: Why So Many People in San Antonio Are Willing to Defend Chris Brown Read More

  2. San Antonio Post-Punk Outfit Lung Overcoat Reunites for Halloween Show at Paper Tiger Read More

  3. ACHell?: Crowds, Heat and Oversaturation Have Fans Wondering Whether Music Festivals are Worth the Trouble Read More

  4. Amigo the Devil Taking Over Paper Tiger with Support from King Dude, Twin Temple Read More

  5. PSA: Known Abuser Chris Brown Playing the AT&T Center with Support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation