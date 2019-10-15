Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Blue October Frontman Justin Furstenfeld Continuing Solo Tour, Celebrating Birthday at the Aztec Theatre in December

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:13 PM

screen_shot_2019-10-15_at_2.35.02_pm.png
Just a few months after his band Blue October is scheduled to be in San Antonio, singer/songwriter Justin Furstenfeld is slated to play a solo set at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, December 14.

The solo tour is in continued support of 2017’s Open Book Winter Album. Concertgoers can expect to hear a mix of stories from Furstendeld’s life, including humorous outtakes from his high school years, the intensity of the early days of touring and the extremes brought on by the performer's struggle with addiction.

The night, also being promoted as Furstendeld's birthday celebration, will include stripped-down versions of Blue October songs.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Hit Me Baby One More Time: Why So Many People in San Antonio Are Willing to Defend Chris Brown Read More

  2. San Antonio Post-Punk Outfit Lung Overcoat Reunites for Halloween Show at Paper Tiger Read More

  3. ACHell?: Crowds, Heat and Oversaturation Have Fans Wondering Whether Music Festivals are Worth the Trouble Read More

  4. Amigo the Devil Taking Over Paper Tiger with Support from King Dude, Twin Temple Read More

  5. PSA: Known Abuser Chris Brown Playing the AT&T Center with Support from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation