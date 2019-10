Blue October Frontman Justin Furstenfeld Continuing Solo Tour, Celebrating Birthday at the Aztec Theatre in December

Just a few months after his band Blue October is scheduled to be in San Antonio, singer/songwriter Justin Furstenfeld is slated to play a solo set at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, December 14.The solo tour is in continued support of 2017’sConcertgoers can expect to hear a mix of stories from Furstendeld’s life, including humorous outtakes from his high school years, the intensity of the early days of touring and the extremes brought on by the performer's struggle with addiction.The night, also being promoted as Furstendeld's birthday celebration, will include stripped-down versions of Blue October songs.