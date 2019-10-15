Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Blue October Frontman Justin Furstenfeld Continuing Solo Tour, Celebrating Birthday at the Aztec Theatre in December
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:13 PM
Just a few months after his band Blue October
is scheduled to be in San Antonio, singer/songwriter Justin Furstenfeld is slated to play a solo set at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, December 14.
The solo tour is in continued support of 2017’s Open Book Winter Album.
Concertgoers can expect to hear a mix of stories from Furstendeld’s life, including humorous outtakes from his high school years, the intensity of the early days of touring and the extremes brought on by the performer's struggle with addiction.
The night, also being promoted as Furstendeld's birthday celebration, will include stripped-down versions of Blue October songs.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter
Tags: san antonio, live music, things to do in San Antonio, blue october, justin furstenfeld, hate me today hate me tomorrow, Image