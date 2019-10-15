Email
Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Fans Don't Believe Megan Thee Stallion's Excuse for Missing Her ACL Set

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / MEGAN THEE STALLION
  • Facebook / Megan Thee Stallion
Rising H-Town rap artist Megan Thee Stallion was slated for a Saturday afternoon performance at ACL Fest this past weekend, but she didn’t show.

"I apologize to my Austin hotties for not performing at my 1pm set at ACL today," she tweeted to explain her absence. "I did not make it in time from my show in another state the night before. I tried to still perform and they just told me my set was cancelled. I will do a make up show for my atx hotties soon."

"I just honestly just didn’t make it exactly on time. I’m still a human things happen," she wrote a follow-up tweet.


We get it — shit happens. However, a fan noticed some inconsistencies in the rapper’s ACL statement and Instagram posts.

"girllllllllll but you posted a story on ig from atx doing your makeup literally an hour before your set and they said you didn't leave your hotel until after 1:15. it's a festival it'd be impossible to move all the other sets for you to perform so late," tweeted @marifemmebot.




"I was literally standing in the rain and checked her IG story 10 mins before she was supposed to go on," tweeted @ShelbyLMD. "and she had just posted a video of her doing her makeup. We all stood in the rain for half an hour, and she was the only reason I got a weekend 2 pass. I ❤️ her but it sucked.


With gigantic music festivals like ACL, there is a narrower margin for error when it comes to staying on schedule, especially when that schedule has been advertised for weeks.

However, if you happened to miss Stallion's set at ACL, you can still catch her at Mala Luna.

