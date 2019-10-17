Actually Good Country Singer Dwight Yoakam Playing the Majestic This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Dwight Yoakam

I never really got into country growing up, so as an adult I stayed away from it.Until a friend forced me to listen to Dwight Yoakam.My friend, knowing my affinity for darker lyrics and more depressing music, turned me onto the 1990 song “Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose.” As Yoakam sang, “Well, I’m back again for another night of trying to break free from this sadness that I can’t lay to rest,” something resonated with me. After a stroll through the singer’s catalog, I really could relate to some of what he was saying.If you don’t dig country music, but appreciate honest, well written music, Dwight Yoakam might change your mind about the genre.