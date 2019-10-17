Thursday, October 17, 2019
Actually Good Country Singer Dwight Yoakam Playing the Majestic This Weekend
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 8:04 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Dwight Yoakam
I never really got into country growing up, so as an adult I stayed away from it.
Until a friend forced me to listen to Dwight Yoakam.
My friend, knowing my affinity for darker lyrics and more depressing music, turned me onto the 1990 song “Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose.” As Yoakam sang, “Well, I’m back again for another night of trying to break free from this sadness that I can’t lay to rest,” something resonated with me. After a stroll through the singer’s catalog, I really could relate to some of what he was saying.
If you don’t dig country music, but appreciate honest, well written music, Dwight Yoakam might change your mind about the genre.
$49.50-$79.50, Sunday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Oct. 20, 9 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$79.50
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, Majestic Theatre, Dwight Yoakam, live music, things to do in San Antonio, country, Image