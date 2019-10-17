Funeral Services for San Antonio Musical Legend "Spot" Barnett Will Take Place This Weekend

click to enlarge John Branch

Vernon "Spot" Barnett

Visitation: Friday, October 18, 5-8 p.m., at Sutton-Sutton & Woodards Mortuary, 320 S. W.W. White Road, 210-359-6037.

Funeral: Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m., at Praise Cathedral, 5985 Binz-Engleman Road.

Memorial services will take place this weekend for Vernon "Spot" Barnett, the legendary Alamo City saxophone player who died earlier this month.One of the architects of San Antonio's Westside Sound — an amalgamation of blues, conjunto, R&B and rock 'n’ roll — Barnett also led the 20th Century Orchestra, the house band at the East Side's famed Ebony Lounge.During a decades-spanning career, he performed artists including Bobby "Blue" Bland, Doug Sahm and Ike and Tina Turner to name a few.Services for Barnett include: