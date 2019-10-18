Aztec Theatre's Packed Metal Lineup Includes Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy, At the Gates and Grand Magus

click to enlarge Courtesy of Amon Amarth

This bill serves up a smorgasbord of head-thumping sounds from some of Sweden’s finest metal exports. Indeed, it seems more like a co-headlined tour than just a package built around Viking-metal stalwarts Amon Amarth. Although Amon Amarth’s crunching riffs and anthemic choruses have elevated it to legendary status, each of the band’s tourmates could easily top a bill on its own.Arch Enemy has made a name for itself by fusing death metal with proggy musicianship, At the Gates attacks its thrashy riffs like a pit bull going after a mailman’s leg and Grand Magus specializes in bluesy protometal that skimps on none of the heaviness. Arive early for this one, because there doesn’t appear to be anything in the way of filler.