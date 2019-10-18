Marilyn Manson Drops New Music Video Ahead of San Antonio Show

click to enlarge Youtube / Marilyn Manson

Less than a week ahead of his scheduled performance at the Aztec Theatre, Uncle Shock Rock himself, Marilyn Manson, has dropped a new music video.The video is for the folk standard, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” which has been covered by folks like Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, among other.Even if you aren't down with Manson’s new music, the guy’s always been good about throwing his goth stank on well-known tunes. Take his famous cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” and most recently “Cry Little Sister” by Gerard McMahon, a song many were first exposed to onsoundtrack.Manson's vocals lurch over an acoustic guitar-driven track backed up by stomps and snare hits. The video shows the singer walking through the Joshua Tree desert in California, interspersed with scenes of him hanging out in what looks like a shabby motel made for transients and folks on the run from the law.The clip was directed by Tim Mattia who also worked on Manson's "Hey Cruel World…" video.The self-proclaimed antichrist-superstar lands in San Antonio Thursday, October 24, at the Aztec Theatre.