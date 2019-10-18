Email
Friday, October 18, 2019

Mongolian Band The Hu Bringing Sounds of Culture Meshed with Metal to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 8:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE HU
  • Courtesy of The Hu
One of the latest bands to emerge from the wildly diverse subgenre of world metal, The Hu is a Mongolian band that blends traditional Mongolian musical forms and instruments with a heavy metal aesthetic. Although formed in 2016, the outfit only released its first LP, The Gereg, last month.

The Hu, however, is already making waves.

Its music has everything any diehard metal fan could ask for: hard driving percussion, bruising riffs and repetitive, throbbing bass lines. The group makes things interesting by paying homage to its culture by making use of the morin khuur, also known as the horsehead fiddle, and traditional Mongolian throat singing — both of which make it sound even more ominous and terrifying. Additionally, the band has an intense anti-authoritarian and anti-oligarchical message in its lyrics, which make it seem more purposefully intense than bands that are just loud for the sake of being loud.

Check out this unique band on the rise at thehuofficial.com for a preview of this sure-to-be-wild show.



$20-$23, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details The Hu
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$23
