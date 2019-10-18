Email
Friday, October 18, 2019

Relive Your High School Days and Check Out The Maine at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 8:21 AM

Pop-punk veterans The Maine are dropping into San Antonio supporting its new album You Are OK and to help us relive the days of emo haircuts, skinny jeans and Vans Warped Tour summer memories. They may have cut off the flippy hair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still sing along to tracks about that one special girl from high school.

$25, Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details The Maine
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
Price: $25
