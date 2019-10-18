Relive Your High School Days and Check Out The Maine at Paper Tiger

click image Instagram / themaineband

The Maine @ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
Price: $25

Pop-punk veterans The Maine are dropping into San Antonio supporting its new albumand to help us relive the days of emo haircuts, skinny jeans and Vans Warped Tour summer memories. They may have cut off the flippy hair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still sing along to tracks about that one special girl from high school.