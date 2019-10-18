Friday, October 18, 2019
Relive Your High School Days and Check Out The Maine at Paper Tiger
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 8:21 AM
click image
Pop-punk veterans The Maine are dropping into San Antonio supporting its new album You Are OK
and to help us relive the days of emo haircuts, skinny jeans and Vans Warped Tour summer memories. They may have cut off the flippy hair, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still sing along to tracks about that one special girl from high school.
$25, Monday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
Price:
$25
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, The Maine, You Are OK, emo, Image