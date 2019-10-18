San Antonio Nightclub Midnight Rodeo Is Closed for Good

click to enlarge Facebook / Midnight Rodeo

Popular San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo has permanently closed its doors, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.The mega-sized country music venue's official posted that it will not reopen, adding that all scheduled concerts have been moved to sister club Wild West.According to anreport, the club's owner, Cymru Ltd. Co., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last month.Midnight Rodeo was located at 12260 Nacogdoches Road.