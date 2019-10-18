Friday, October 18, 2019
San Antonio Nightclub Midnight Rodeo Is Closed for Good
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 1:12 PM
Facebook / Midnight Rodeo
Popular San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo has permanently closed its doors, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
The mega-sized country music venue's official posted that it will not reopen, adding that all scheduled concerts have been moved to sister club Wild West.
According to an Express News
report, the club's owner, Cymru Ltd. Co., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last month.
Midnight Rodeo was located at 12260 Nacogdoches Road.
