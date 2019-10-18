Email
Friday, October 18, 2019

San Antonio Nightclub Midnight Rodeo Is Closed for Good

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / MIDNIGHT RODEO
  • Facebook / Midnight Rodeo
Popular San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo has permanently closed its doors, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The mega-sized country music venue's official posted that it will not reopen, adding that all scheduled concerts have been moved to sister club Wild West.

screen_shot_2019-10-18_at_12.44.50_pm.png

According to an Express News report, the club's owner, Cymru Ltd. Co., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last month.

Midnight Rodeo was located at 12260 Nacogdoches Road.



