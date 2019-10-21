Email
Monday, October 21, 2019

Jam Band Royalty Trey Anastasio of Phish Slated to Play the Tobin Center

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TREY ANASTASIO / RENE HUEMER
  • Facebook / Trey Anastasio / Rene Huemer
Jam band enthusiasts take heed. Phish frontman Trey Anastasio has booked a Tobin Center gig on Thursday, January 29.

Anastasio formed Phish in the early '80s, and the band eventually became one of the most revered acts in its genre. The Trey Anastasio Band, which he'll be fronting for the San Antonio gig, came into existence in late '90s. Essentially, that group mines similar sonic territory to Phish — except the songs aren’t 30 minutes long.

The jam band phenomenon is essentially an amalgamation of blues, funk, roots rock and folk, giving members to showcase their chops with extended solos. Folks either love it or hate it. If you're in the former camp, you'll likely be at the Tobin come late January.

Tickets ($49.50-$74.50) are on sale now.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
