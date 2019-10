Circa Survive Heading to San Antonio Next Spring to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Blue Sky Noise

Post hardcore stalwarts Circa Survive are returning to San Antonio next year and — even though they’re here almost annually — we’re still pretty stoked about it.Not only because they put on one of the most energetic live shows we’ve ever seen in the Alamo City, but because this time, they’re doing something special.On Thursday, May 28, frontman Anthony Green and friends will play the Vibes Event Center in celebration of the 10th anniversary of, a pinnacle record for the band.Matching emotive electric chord progressions with precision drumming and Greens soaring tenor/alto vocals, Circa Survive continues to cement themselves as leaders in post hardcore. Tickets are on sale now.

