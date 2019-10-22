Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Fishermen's Edwin Stephens Says San Antonio Artists Need to Do More to Promote Each Other

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge MICHAEL DAVID GARCIA
  • Michael David Garcia

Multi-instrumentalist Edwin Stephens is best known as the frontman for the soul-heavy, indie rock outfit Fishermen and former lead guitarist for alt-rock outfit Blowing Trees, who landed a video on MTV2.

From producing bands like Verisimilitude to playing in his own projects, Stephens has invested 20 years in the San Antonio music community and has a definite perspective when it comes to seeing it continue to grow.



Talk about your involvement in the San Antonio music scene. 


I’ve been playing shows since the early-2000s. I played a few shows in some punk bands, but the first real serious band I was in as Blowing Trees. Around the same time I was throwing underground hip-hop shows at this place called the Honey Factory with D.J. Scuba Steve and R.E.L. from Chisme.


Since the early-2000s, what’s changed in San Antonio and what’s stayed the same?


There’s never been one “scene” in San Antonio — there’s these different fragmented pockets — these isolated bubbles, which is cool. And each one develops its own unique organic property, and in some of these communities, there’s [artists] who are really [making a name for themselves]. There’s all these amazing [scenes], but none of them intersect anywhere.


Do you think there needs to be more cross-over between them?


Yeah, definitely, and I don’t think it’s for lack of will. It’s definitely something that needs to happen. But I never get the feeling that people don’t want to be connected and intertwined in San Antonio. I just don’t think we know how, and we don’t have the various types of resources like spaces to have that unity.


What’s the biggest change you’d like to see here?


I’d really love to see more people vested in the success of other people’s projects. I don’t say it like it’s not happening, but just seeing people bragging on each other I think is the kind of environment and community that fosters success. The reality is, it’s a way bigger statement to be a spokesperson for your friend who you think is the dopest than it is for your friend who is the dopest to tell other people that they themselves are the dopest. So, if your friend is dope, tell people that they’e dope. Brag on them and brag on our city.   


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Nightclub Midnight Rodeo Is Closed for Good Read More

  2. Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and At the Gates Brought a Tried-and-True Arsenal of Metal Sounds to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Read More

  3. Jam Band Royalty Trey Anastasio of Phish Slated to Play the Tobin Center Read More

  4. Mongolian Band The Hu Bringing Sounds of Culture Meshed with Metal to Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Marilyn Manson Drops New Music Video Ahead of San Antonio Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation