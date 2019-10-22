Mala Luna Drops Full Schedule For Music Festival This Weekend

San Antonio music festival Mala Luna returns for its fourth year this Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 — showcasing a variety of artists from the world of EDM and hip-hop including heavy hitters like Diplo and Rick Ross.The folks behind the festival have released the schedule for the entire weekend, so here’s your chance to plan ahead so you don’t miss any artists.All performances are subject to change. Festival gates open daily at noon.Jay Wile // 1 - 1:15 p.m.Umi // 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.Lali // 2:45 - 3:15 p.m.Melii // 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.Jessie Reyez // 4:45 - 5:30 p.m.Rick Ross // 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.Miguel // 8:45 - 9:45 p.m.Fritogang // 1:15 - 1:45 p.m.Guapdad 4000 // 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.DaniLeigh // 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.Smino // 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.YG // 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.Summer Walker // 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.Russ // 10:00 - 11:00 p.m.Doeman // 12:45 - 1:15 p.m.Alaina Castillo // 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.10k.Caash // 2:45 -3:15 p.m.Calboy // 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.Ari Lennox // 4:45 - 5:15 p.m.Trippie Redd // 5:45 - 6:30 p.m.Juice WRLD // 7:45 - 8:45 p.m.Hoodlum // 1:15 - 1:30 p.m.OMB Peezy // 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.Lil Keed // 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.Megan Thee Stallion // 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.DaBaby // 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.Playboi Carti // 6:45 - 7:30 p.m.Diplo // 9:00 - 10:00 p.m.

