Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Mala Luna Drops Full Schedule For Music Festival This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, RICK ROSS
  • Facebook, Rick Ross
San Antonio music festival Mala Luna returns for its fourth year this Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 — showcasing a variety of artists from the world of EDM and hip-hop including heavy hitters like Diplo and Rick Ross.

The folks behind the festival have released the schedule for the entire weekend, so here’s your chance to plan ahead so you don’t miss any artists.

All performances are subject to change. Festival gates open daily at noon.

Saturday, October 26
The Beat Stage
Jay Wile // 1 - 1:15 p.m.
Umi // 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.
Lali // 2:45 - 3:15 p.m.
Melii // 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.
Jessie Reyez // 4:45 - 5:30 p.m.
Rick Ross // 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.
Miguel // 8:45 - 9:45 p.m.



American Apparel Stage
Fritogang // 1:15 - 1:45 p.m.
Guapdad 4000 // 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.
DaniLeigh // 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.
Smino // 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.
YG // 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Summer Walker // 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.
Russ // 10:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 27
The Beat Stage
Doeman // 12:45 - 1:15 p.m.
Alaina Castillo // 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.
10k.Caash // 2:45 -3:15 p.m.
Calboy // 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.
Ari Lennox // 4:45 - 5:15 p.m.
Trippie Redd // 5:45 - 6:30 p.m.
Juice WRLD // 7:45 - 8:45 p.m.

American Apparel Stage
Hoodlum // 1:15 - 1:30 p.m.
OMB Peezy // 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.
Lil Keed // 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.
Megan Thee Stallion // 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.
DaBaby // 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.
Playboi Carti // 6:45 - 7:30 p.m.
Diplo // 9:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Event Details Mala Luna Music Festival 2019
@ Nelson Wolff Stadium
5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 12 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 27, 12 p.m.
(210) 675-7275
Price: $109
Buy Tickets
Live Music and Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Mala Luna Music Festival 2019

    User Submitted
    Mala Luna Music Festival 2019 @ Nelson Wolff Stadium

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 12 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 27, 12 p.m. $109
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Nightclub Midnight Rodeo Is Closed for Good Read More

  2. Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and At the Gates Brought a Tried-and-True Arsenal of Metal Sounds to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Read More

  3. Jam Band Royalty Trey Anastasio of Phish Slated to Play the Tobin Center Read More

  4. Mongolian Band The Hu Bringing Sounds of Culture Meshed with Metal to Paper Tiger Read More

  5. Fishermen's Edwin Stephens Says San Antonio Artists Need to Do More to Promote Each Other Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation