Mala Luna Drops Full Schedule For Music Festival This Weekend

San Antonio music festival Mala Luna returns for its fourth year this Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 — showcasing a variety of artists from the world of EDM and hip-hop including heavy hitters like Diplo and Rick Ross.
The folks behind the festival have released the schedule for the entire weekend, so here’s your chance to plan ahead so you don’t miss any artists.
All performances are subject to change. Festival gates open daily at noon.
Saturday, October 26
The Beat Stage
Jay Wile // 1 - 1:15 p.m.
Umi // 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.
Lali // 2:45 - 3:15 p.m.
Melii // 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.
Jessie Reyez // 4:45 - 5:30 p.m.
Rick Ross // 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.
Miguel // 8:45 - 9:45 p.m.
American Apparel Stage
Fritogang // 1:15 - 1:45 p.m.
Guapdad 4000 // 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.
DaniLeigh // 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.
Smino // 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.
YG // 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Summer Walker // 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.
Russ // 10:00 - 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 27
The Beat Stage
Doeman // 12:45 - 1:15 p.m.
Alaina Castillo // 1:45 - 2:15 p.m.
10k.Caash // 2:45 -3:15 p.m.
Calboy // 3:45 - 4:15 p.m.
Ari Lennox // 4:45 - 5:15 p.m.
Trippie Redd // 5:45 - 6:30 p.m.
Juice WRLD // 7:45 - 8:45 p.m.
American Apparel Stage
Hoodlum // 1:15 - 1:30 p.m.
OMB Peezy // 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.
Lil Keed // 3:15 - 3:45 p.m.
Megan Thee Stallion // 4:15 - 4:45 p.m.
DaBaby // 5:15 - 5:45 p.m.
Playboi Carti // 6:45 - 7:30 p.m.
Diplo // 9:00 - 10:00 p.m.
@ Nelson Wolff Stadium
5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 12 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 27, 12 p.m.
(210) 675-7275
Price:
$109
