Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Gala with Gladys Knight
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 1:11 PM
click to enlarge
One of San Antonio’s premier venues is celebrating its 5th birthday with a performance by a bonafide R&B legend — Gladys Knight.
Buyer beware, though. Knight’s backing group the Pips retired in ’89, so nostalgic Pipheads risk disappointment.
$100, Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price:
$100-$200
Special Events, Benefits and Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Gladys Knight, anniversary gala, Texas, San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.