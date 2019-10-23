Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Relive Your Emo Days When Bring Me the Horizon, Sleeping with Sirens Stop by San Antonio's Sunken Garden Theater
By Chris Conde
Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 9:11 AM
Carrying on the sound of late-’90s metalcore acts like Norma Jean and Underoath, Bring Me the Horizon has clawed its way to the forefront a new generation of bands mixing metal’s chunkiness with the ferocity of hardcore.
With a new album Amo under its belt, the band has continued to reign as a leader in the genre.
$62, Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 207-3050.
