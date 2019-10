Tool Stopping By the AT&T Center in Support of First Album in 15 Years

Arising at the end of the grunge era and somehow grabbing airplay during nu-metal’s subsequent rise, Tool managed to sound like neither genre while still winning over a legion of fans. With every release, the band’s sound veers a little bit further from the traditional rock-song format and into psych, prog and post-rock.Now touring for the album— the its first release in 15 odd years — the band is back to affirm its importance and longevity in the world of prog-metal.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.