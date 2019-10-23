Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Tool Stopping By the AT&T Center in Support of First Album in 15 Years
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 8:55 AM
Arising at the end of the grunge era and somehow grabbing airplay during nu-metal’s subsequent rise, Tool managed to sound like neither genre while still winning over a legion of fans. With every release, the band’s sound veers a little bit further from the traditional rock-song format and into psych, prog and post-rock.
Now touring for the album Fear Inoculum
— the its first release in 15 odd years — the band is back to affirm its importance and longevity in the world of prog-metal.
$59.50-$124.50, Friday, Oct. 25, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
$59.50-$124.50
