Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

39th Annual Tejano Music Awards and Dance Returns in November

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SUNNY SAUCEDA
  • Facebook / Sunny Sauceda
Just in time for cooler weather, the 39th Annual Tejano Music Awards and Dance will turn up the temperature this Saturday, November 16, at San Antonio's Scottish Rite Auditorium.

This event isn't to be confused with the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair, which happened back in March and also featured numerous top artists in the genre.

The award ceremony will include performances by Las 3 Divas’ Stefani Montiel, "Mi Vida Mi Mundo" singers Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legends and the Latin Breed, originally formed in 1969 by former Sunny and the Sunliners sax player Rudy Guerra.

Presented by the Texas Talent Musicians Association, the November event will be hosted by comedian Raymond Orta, also known as “The Man With a Thousand Voices.” 



A dance will take place following the awards. Grammy Award winning accordionist Sunny Sauceda, David Farias and Ram Herrera will provide the music.

The full list of performers at the award ceremony includes:

Stefani Montiel
Magali Delarosa
Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legends
Candace Vargas
Shelly Lares
Dwayne Verhayden
Tony Tigre Saenz
The Latin Breed
Isabel Marie Sanchez
Ruben Rumos / Alfredo Guerrero
Hugo Guerrero
Shelly Lares

Tickets ($35-$125) are available. Dance tickets ($20) will be sold separately at the door.

Location Details The Scottish Rite
308 Avenue East
San Antonio, TX
(210) 222-0133
General Services
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Nightclub Midnight Rodeo Is Closed for Good Read More

  2. Remembering a Legend: San Antonio Musicians Recall the Mentorship and Humility of Saxophonist Vernon “Spot” Barnett Read More

  3. The Reflecting God: A Look Back at Marilyn Manson's Most Iconic Music Videos Read More

  4. Marilyn Manson Coming Back to San Antonio This Week to Remind You He's the Antichrist Read More

  5. Relive Your Emo Days When Bring Me the Horizon, Sleeping with Sirens Stop by San Antonio's Sunken Garden Theater Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation