39th Annual Tejano Music Awards and Dance Returns in November

Just in time for cooler weather, the 39th Annual Tejano Music Awards and Dance will turn up the temperature this Saturday, November 16, at San Antonio's Scottish Rite Auditorium.This event isn't to be confused with the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair , which happened back in March and also featured numerous top artists in the genre.The award ceremony will include performances by Las 3 Divas’ Stefani Montiel, "Mi Vida Mi Mundo" singers Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legends and the Latin Breed, originally formed in 1969 by former Sunny and the Sunliners sax player Rudy Guerra.Presented by the Texas Talent Musicians Association, the November event will be hosted by comedian Raymond Orta, also known as “The Man With a Thousand Voices.”A dance will take place following the awards. Grammy Award winning accordionist Sunny Sauceda, David Farias and Ram Herrera will provide the music.The full list of performers at the award ceremony includes:Stefani MontielMagali DelarosaRoger Velasquez & The Latin LegendsCandace VargasShelly LaresDwayne VerhaydenTony Tigre SaenzThe Latin BreedIsabel Marie SanchezRuben Rumos / Alfredo GuerreroHugo GuerreroShelly Lares

