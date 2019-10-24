Email
Thursday, October 24, 2019

Throw It Back to the '90s and Catch the Goo Goo Dolls at the Majestic This Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GOO GOO DOLLS
  • Facebook / Goo Goo Dolls
We all know that “Iris” was a bop and “Slide” was a jam too. Both songs came from the band’s 1998 record Dizzy Up the Girl, from the Goo Goo Dolls' heyday.

Twenty years later, the pop act continues to write and release albums, the latest being Miracle Pill.

$39.50-$99.50, Sunday, Oct. 27, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Goo Goo Dolls
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$99.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

