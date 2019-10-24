Thursday, October 24, 2019
Throw It Back to the '90s and Catch the Goo Goo Dolls at the Majestic This Sunday

By Chris Conde
on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 12:47 PM

We all know that “Iris” was a bop and “Slide” was a jam too. Both songs came from the band’s 1998 record Dizzy Up the Girl
, from the Goo Goo Dolls' heyday.
Twenty years later, the pop act continues to write and release albums, the latest being Miracle Pill
.
$39.50-$99.50, Sunday, Oct. 27, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39.50-$99.50
Live Music
