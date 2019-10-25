Get Ready for Your Face to Be Melted When Melvins Play Paper Tiger

The Buzz Osbourne-led Melvins are so damn prolific, from the studio and on the road, that it’s easy to forget — even if you’re a longtime fan — that the band is now in its fourth decade. Hell, this year alone Melvins has dropped four new releases and re-issued several classics.The band’s eclectic early output, all falling in the unclassifiable-weird-hard rock category, was important in the development of the sludge and grunge genres — Kurt Cobain, for example, loved ’em. And, to this day, Osbourne and company continue to push the punk genre out of its comfort zone.As a live act, Melvins are consummate professionals who deliver the kind of mad and thoroughly engaged performance that the term “face-melting” was invented to describe. Whether or not you already count yourself as a fan, this show should be considered core curriculum for rock enthusiasts.

