Monster Mash Music Fest to Offer Hip-Hop, Electronica Tunes at Ventura This Sunday

Like it or not: it’s spooky season folks. And, whether you’re into the whole costume thing or not, the last few weeks of October also provide ample opportunity to party and enjoy live music.Enter Monster Mash Music Fest.A music festival with a Halloweenie bent, bosting over the top fun to spare, the new event will be emceed by Miss Gay Texas USofA Taryn Taylor. The lineup skews heavy on hip-hop and electronica, but remains eclectic nevertheless. Expect to hear from Yung Turk, STUNKY, Legend of Shelda, Samurai Sai, Shredzy, Kree23, Laura D and plenty more.Aside from the music, the fest will also feature fire artists, a fortuneteller, art and food vendors and monster-themed drinks. As if all those shenanigans aren’t enough, your cover charge enters you in a raffle for a sweet prize basket and there will be a costume contest with a $100 cash prize.

