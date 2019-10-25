Post Malone Heading to the AT&T Center to Perform the Radio Hits

Friday, October 25, 2019
Matching catchy-as-hell vocal melodies with hip-hop beats, Grapevine-raised Post Malone has cemented his spot in both the rap and pop worlds thanks to a fresh approach to both genres.
Plus, all the memes that (occasionally) poke fun at his ... look.
If you're part of the camp that bumps his tracks, you'll want to go on the hunt for tickets to Tuesday's show.
$53.50-$503.50, Tuesday, Oct. 29, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
