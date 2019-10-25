Email
Friday, October 25, 2019

Selena Quintanilla Altar Headed to San Antonio for Día de los Muertos

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy City of San Antonio
Selena Quintanilla as a Catrina? Yes, please!

As Día de los Muertos celebrations take place throughout San Antonio, a 10-foot-tall altar to the late singer Selena “La Reina” Quintanilla will be installed by the city to allow fans to celebrate and remember the icon.

The Catrina is adorned with more than 2 million beads, requiring two months of non-stop work, and was handcrafted by 40 indigenous Huichol artisans in Mexico.

The altar will be installed at the corner of South Alamo and Market streets at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27, and remain there through Sunday, November 3. The public is invited to bring ofrendas.



For more information on Day of the Dead celebrations in San Antonio visit dodsat.com.

