Friday, October 25, 2019
Selena Quintanilla Altar Headed to San Antonio for Día de los Muertos
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy City of San Antonio
Selena Quintanilla as a Catrina? Yes, please!
As Día de los Muertos celebrations take place throughout San Antonio, a 10-foot-tall altar to the late singer Selena “La Reina” Quintanilla will be installed by the city to allow fans to celebrate and remember the icon.
The Catrina is adorned with more than 2 million beads, requiring two months of non-stop work, and was handcrafted by 40 indigenous Huichol artisans in Mexico.
The altar will be installed at the corner of South Alamo and Market streets at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27, and remain there through Sunday, November 3. The public is invited to bring ofrendas.
For more information on Day of the Dead celebrations in San Antonio visit dodsat.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: selena quintanilla, la catrina, selena, dia de los muertos, day of the dead, san antonio, halloween, things to do in San Antonio, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.