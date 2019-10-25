Suffocation Stopping By Paper Tiger This Sunday, Marking First Tour with Frontman Frank Mullen

The curiosity factor around this gig — with Suffocation, Belphegor, Abiotic and Necronomicon on the bill — should be high for fans of extreme metal.The tour marks Long Island-based Suffocation’s first since frontman Frank Mullen retired from the road late last year. Can Mullen’s replacement match his distinctively manic stage presence? That’s a tall order, so we’ll see. But, if not, the band’s gut-punch delivery and hairpin musical turns are still likely to keep audiences rapt. Not to mention, sole original member Terrance Hobbs is a melodically engaging guitarist in a subgenre too often given over to anonymous tweedling.Austria’s Belphegor — a band as steeped in black metal as it is death — should provide a good-and-grimy contrast to Suffocation’s brutal clarity. Florida’s Abiotic and Canada’s Necronomicon round out the bill.

