Friday, October 25, 2019
Up-and-Coming Soul Outfit Durand Jones and the Indications Ready to Bring the Sex to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 4:22 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Durand Jones and the Indications
While the sound of soul outfit Durand Jones and the Indications, isn't exactly new, that's not what really matters. What is that their music is sexy as hell.
Lucky for you, the five-piece is touring behind its new album American Love Call
and will hit San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, January 30.
Pairing bluesy riffs with R&B bass lines and vocal crooning so soulful you’ll be inclined to head to the bedroom with your lover, this is a group whose musical output could stand up next to greats like Curtis Mayfield and Sam Cooke.
Tickets ($15-$90) are on sale now.
Tags: Durand Jones and the Indications, san antonio, live music, soul music, paper tiger, Image
