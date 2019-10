Up-and-Coming Soul Outfit Durand Jones and the Indications Ready to Bring the Sex to San Antonio

While the sound of soul outfit Durand Jones and the Indications, isn't exactly new, that's not what really matters. What is that their music is sexy as hell.Lucky for you, the five-piece is touring behind its new albumand will hit San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, January 30.Pairing bluesy riffs with R&B bass lines and vocal crooning so soulful you’ll be inclined to head to the bedroom with your lover, this is a group whose musical output could stand up next to greats like Curtis Mayfield and Sam Cooke.

