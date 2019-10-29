Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

YG Kicks Fan Off Stage at Mala Luna After the Man Refused to Say 'F—k Donald Trump'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click image YOUTUBE / IAM FLORYSHINE
  • YouTube / iam floryshine
San Antonio's Mala Luna Music Festival caught the attention of the White House.

Well, sort of.

Video from the music festival last weekend shows one of the acts, rapper YG, inviting a fan on stage and asking the young man to say "Fuck Donald Trump." The phrase's acronym, "FDT," is the title to one of YG's songs.

Except the man wouldn't take part in the anti-Trump sentiment.



"I spotted you in the crowd, I asked if you fuck with Donald Trump and you said 'you don't know,'" YG said during his set Saturday.

Folks in the crowd let out boos during the encounter.

YG wasn't having it though. He told the guy that he needed to "make up your mind tonight." When the young man refused, YG kicked him off the stage, to the delight of the other festival attendees.


Maybe the fan should have attended a Kanye West show instead.

"Get the fuck out of here," YG said. "He's a Donald Trump supporter, get his ass out of here."

By Monday, the White House had heard about the anti-Trump encounter. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that the display at Mala Luna was "another example of the tolerant left."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Tool's AT&T Center Performance Evolved Into a Behemoth of Sight and Sound Read More

  2. Selena Quintanilla Altar Headed to San Antonio for Día de los Muertos Read More

  3. Up-and-Coming Soul Outfit Durand Jones and the Indications Ready to Bring the Sex to San Antonio Read More

  4. Post Malone Heading to the AT&T Center to Perform the Radio Hits Read More

  5. Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and At the Gates Brought a Tried-and-True Arsenal of Metal Sounds to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation