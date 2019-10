YG Kicks Fan Off Stage at Mala Luna After the Man Refused to Say 'F—k Donald Trump'

San Antonio's Mala Luna Music Festival caught the attention of the White House.Well, sort of.Video from the music festival last weekend shows one of the acts, rapper YG, inviting a fan on stage and asking the young man to say "Fuck Donald Trump." The phrase's acronym, "FDT," is the title to one of YG's songs.Except the man wouldn't take part in the anti-Trump sentiment."I spotted you in the crowd, I asked if you fuck with Donald Trump and you said 'you don't know,'" YG said during his set Saturday.Folks in the crowd let out boos during the encounter.YG wasn't having it though. He told the guy that he needed to "make up your mind tonight." When the young man refused, YG kicked him off the stage, to the delight of the other festival attendees.Maybe the fan should have attended a Kanye West show instead."Get the fuck out of here," YG said. "He's a Donald Trump supporter, get his ass out of here."By Monday, the White House had heard about the anti-Trump encounter. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News that the display at Mala Luna was "another example of the tolerant left."

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.