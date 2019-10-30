Email
Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Austin's Ghostland Observatory Bringing Fun Tunes, Dance Party to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 7:22 AM

Touring in support of 2018’s See You Later Simulator, the Austin duo of keyboardist-drummer — probably not at the same time — Thomas Ross Turner and singer-guitarist — yes, simultaneously, in this case — Aaron Behrens have morphed their sound into “electro-dance rock,” “synth-funk” and “Freddie Mercury-helms-Daft Punk.”

Over 16 years as a band, they’ve played Lollapalooza, Bonaroo, Coachella and, naturally, Austin City Limits. And for good measure, Turner is in control of the band’s music via his label Trashy Moped Recordings.

$25-$30, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Ghostland Observatory
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $25-$30
