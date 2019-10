Austin's Ghostland Observatory Bringing Fun Tunes, Dance Party to Paper Tiger

Touring in support of 2018’s, the Austin duo of keyboardist-drummer — probably not at the same time — Thomas Ross Turner and singer-guitarist — yes, simultaneously, in this case — Aaron Behrens have morphed their sound into “electro-dance rock,” “synth-funk” and “Freddie Mercury-helms-Daft Punk.”Over 16 years as a band, they’ve played Lollapalooza, Bonaroo, Coachella and, naturally, Austin City Limits. And for good measure, Turner is in control of the band’s music via his label Trashy Moped Recordings.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.