Austin's Ghostland Observatory Bringing Fun Tunes, Dance Party to Paper Tiger
, the Austin duo of keyboardist-drummer — probably not at the same time — Thomas Ross Turner and singer-guitarist — yes, simultaneously, in this case — Aaron Behrens have morphed their sound into “electro-dance rock,” “synth-funk” and “Freddie Mercury-helms-Daft Punk.”
Over 16 years as a band, they’ve played Lollapalooza, Bonaroo, Coachella and, naturally, Austin City Limits. And for good measure, Turner is in control of the band’s music via his label Trashy Moped Recordings.
$25-$30, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
