She Wants Revenge, the 'Tear You Apart' Rockers, Return to Tear San Antonio Apart

Have you ever whispered into someone’s ear “I want to fucking tear you apart?” The dudes from She Want Revenge have — well, at least in a song.And that song turned into the post-punk-inspired rockers' biggest hit, "Tear You Apart."If you’re a fan of the mid-aughts bop, you may be excited to find out She Wants Revenge is returning to San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Friday, December 13.The band will be performing its second albumin its entirety. But “Tear You Apart” is almost guaranteed to be the encore, so don’t worry.

