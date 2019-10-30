This Nine Inch Nails-Ghostbusters Mashup Is the Halloween Treat We Never Knew We Needed

As terrible a place the internet can be, there are spaces between the all-caps screaming and social media nastiness, that can actually brighten our day.Take for example this a mashup of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” with Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" — you know, the theme song from the '80s movie.The songs were woven together by William Maranci, a Massachusetts-based musician known for his viral YouTube mashups.Because Halloween is tomorrow and San Antonio has a longtime love for industrial — and all things spooky — we figured this might be the perfect way to get your Samhain celebrations started early.

