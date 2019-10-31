Holiday Remix: Kurtis Blow to Emcee Hip-Hop Nutcracker at Majestic in December

It's easy for holiday-themed events and concerts to veer into the cheesy.However, The Hip-Hop Nutcracker — which hits the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, December 5 — actually seems like something that may bring a fresh approach to holiday entertainment.The night will open with a short set by legendary rapper Kurtis Blow, best known for his hit “The Breaks.” He'll also stick around to emcee the rest of the show.Combining Tchaikovsky with modern choreography and a DJ, a violinist and a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, the show follows Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they go on a dream adventure. This time their trek takes them through New York City, where they battle a gang of mice, visit the Land of Sweets and learn the lessons of the holiday season.Seems like a show where you could take along your niece or nephew to earn extra points with your Tia — and still enjoy yourself.

