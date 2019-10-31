Email
Thursday, October 31, 2019

Holiday Remix: Kurtis Blow to Emcee Hip-Hop Nutcracker at Majestic in December

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 11:40 AM

It's easy for holiday-themed events and concerts to veer into the cheesy.

However, The Hip-Hop Nutcracker — which hits the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, December 5 — actually seems like something that may bring a fresh approach to holiday entertainment.

The night will open with a short set by legendary rapper Kurtis Blow, best known for his hit “The Breaks.” He'll also stick around to emcee the rest of the show.

Combining Tchaikovsky with modern choreography and a DJ, a violinist and a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, the show follows Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they go on a dream adventure. This time their trek takes them through New York City, where they battle a gang of mice, visit the Land of Sweets and learn the lessons of the holiday season.



Seems like a show where you could take along your niece or nephew to earn extra points with your Tia — and still enjoy yourself.

Tickets ($39.50) are still available.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
