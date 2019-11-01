Actually Good Christian Music Group Hillsong Worship Stopping by AT&T Center

Friday, November 1, 2019
Let’s get real here. Lots of Christian music, especially “worship” music — i.e. singing songs to God and what have you — is corny as hell. Or should we say “heaven”?
Either way, you get my point.
Hillsong Worship however, manage to break away from the bullshit and release well-written tracks that tear into moments of thunderous post-rock.
Even if you don’t exactly get down with J.C., the group’s catalog is worth exploring. Jesus-loving Casting Crowns and Elevation Worship fill out the bill.
$22-$151.50, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
Price:
$22-$151.50
Live Music
