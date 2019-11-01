Email
Friday, November 1, 2019

Don't Stop Believin': Journey and the Pretenders to Hit San Antonio on Tour Next Year

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JOURNEY
  • Facebook / Journey
Arena pop-rockers Journey will hit San Antonio for an AT&T Center show on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

The current incarnation of Journey features founding members lead guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory, having long since gone separate ways with singer Steve Perry. Expect to hear the band dish out '70s and '80s hits like “Wheel In The Sky,” “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Also on the tour are the Pretenders, a group that rose out of the punk and new wave scene that largely reviled bands like Journey. Even so, the Pretenders got their share radio airplay for well-worn classics including “I’ll Stand By You” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.



