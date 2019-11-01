Don't Stop Believin': Journey and the Pretenders to Hit San Antonio on Tour Next Year

Arena pop-rockers Journey will hit San Antonio for an AT&T Center show on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.The current incarnation of Journey features founding members lead guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory, having long since gone separate ways with singer Steve Perry. Expect to hear the band dish out '70s and '80s hits like “Wheel In The Sky,” “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”Also on the tour are the Pretenders, a group that rose out of the punk and new wave scene that largely reviled bands like Journey. Even so, the Pretenders got their share radio airplay for well-worn classics including “I’ll Stand By You” and “Don’t Get Me Wrong.”

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.