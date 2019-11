All-Female Hardcore Act RATS Are Keeping Punk Alive in San Antonio

Every once in a while we come across a release from a San Antonio-based group that really blows us away.Today, it’s the all-female hardcore punk outfit called RATS, who last week released a ripping demo that belies its rather generic title:The eight-song release straight-up sounds like it could have come out of 1983 alongside bands like Minor Threat. And with lyrics challenging patriarchy and addressing the kind of bullshit women, non-binary, LGBTQ+ and marginalized folk in general still have to deal with, yeah, you can say it's punk as fuck.“I once heard a man say, ‘If she's old enough to grow tits, then she's old enough for this dick.’ Fuck you!” vocalist Danika shouts in the song “Double Standard.”Formed in the summer of 2018, the band's cycled through a few lineups, but has settled in on founding vocalist Danika, bassist Alisa, guitarist Angel and drummer Bella. The band chose not to give their last names, because that's the punk way to do it, right?RATS has played a number of shows since forming but are going on a couple month hiatus until picking back up in January. For more information and to keep up with future shows follow RATS on their Facebook page

