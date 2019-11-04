Monday, November 4, 2019
Houston Rappers Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Others Bringing Trill Vibes to San Antonio in December
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 11:25 AM
click to enlarge
If this isn’t the most H-Town rap show to come to San Antonio, we don’t know what is.
Houston rap pioneer Bun B of the duo UGK is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, December 6.
The “Get Throwed” rapper is also bringing along some of the Bayou City's best, including “Mo City Don” rapper Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke and Lil Flip, who's best known for the radio friendly hit “Sunshine.”
Tickets aren't on sale yet but check back at theaztectheatre.com for updates.
