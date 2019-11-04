Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

Houston Rappers Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Others Bringing Trill Vibes to San Antonio in December

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BUN B
  • Facebook / Bun B
If this isn’t the most H-Town rap show to come to San Antonio, we don’t know what is.

Houston rap pioneer Bun B of the duo UGK is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, December 6.

The “Get Throwed” rapper is also bringing along some of the Bayou City's best, including “Mo City Don” rapper Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke and Lil Flip, who's best known for the radio friendly hit “Sunshine.”

Tickets aren't on sale yet but check back at theaztectheatre.com for updates.



Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
